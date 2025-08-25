Environment Minister Diana Buzoianu has criticized state institutions for their excessive spending, highlighting the unused offices of Romsilva and the over €54,000 monthly rent paid for the headquarters of the National Administration „Apele Române.”

Buzoianu stated in a Facebook post, „We have empty offices at Romsilva, while more than €54,000 per month is spent on an unnecessary office in the center of Bucharest for Apele Române. This is how Romanians’ money has been mismanaged so far.”

She pointed out that Romsilva has several offices, two of which are nearly empty. „We cannot continue like this. There are solutions to ensure that the budgets of these institutions are used correctly and efficiently, so resources can be directed where they truly matter: to protect forests, fund cleaner water projects, and implement disaster prevention measures, such as those needed after last month’s floods,” the minister added.