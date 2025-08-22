Representatives of the American Chamber of Commerce met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs

Oana Țoiu and the American representatives of the Chamber of Commerce discussed identifying new investment and trade cooperation projects between the two countries, joint efforts for Romania’s accession to the OECD, as well as the organization of the 4th edition of the Romania–USA Economic Forum.

“I expressed my appreciation for the business community’s contribution to promoting Romania as a reliable partner and an attractive investment destination. I thanked them for supporting Romania’s inclusion in the Visa Waiver program and received assurances that AmCham will continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to support these objectives and strengthen Romania’s image in the United States”, the Minister of Foreign Affairs wrote on Facebook.

Oana Țoiu also emphasized that constant dialogue between the public and private sectors is key for Romania to better leverage economic opportunities and play an important role in the region, including by supporting the European integration of our neighbors.