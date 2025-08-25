Sorin Grindeanu has expressed his desire to maintain the coalition

„I want this coalition to continue because it is currently the only option for implementing reforms and advancing Romania. If we don’t establish at least some guidelines for local elections—not just for Bucharest but also for other local authorities where elections may take place—we risk significant tensions. Therefore, we must approach this issue wisely,” Grindeanu stated at a press conference.

He also emphasized that a potential joint candidacy from PNL and USR could jeopardize the coalition. „It would mean that the PSD would be isolated within this coalition, at least clarifying our position,” he said. When asked about the possibility of this leading to a coalition breakup, Grindeanu responded, „There is a very good chance.”

„I don’t want to discuss the Bucharest elections at this moment because there is a high potential for disruption in the political landscape. We don’t intend to avoid these elections, as we currently have the best candidate. When we settle the details of how these elections will unfold, we will proceed,” the Social Democrat added.