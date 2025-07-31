Dan: I think we need to acknowledge that discrimination still exists in our society

„It is our duty to know our history and to take responsibility for it, precisely so that we do not repeat the same mistakes we made in the past. What happened then, and what we seem to be tempted to do now as a society, is to avoid taking responsibility for our problems as a society and to find someone else to blame. This is a phenomenon that we need to reflect on and, by accepting it, correct,” said Nicușor Dan.

„Returning to the present, I believe we must acknowledge that discrimination still exists in our society, that there are mentalities that we need to correct, and that there are communities that are still disadvantaged. This is where the role of the state authorities comes in, so that every person, and especially children, from every community in our country can start life with equal opportunities,” he added.

According to the president, this is the most important thing “we must do, including when we think of the memory of those who have died.”