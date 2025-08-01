Over 850 homes affected by floods in Neamt and Suceava

According to him, in Suceava County, more than 680 homes were affected, of which 41 were totally destroyed.

Also, in Neamț, there are 170 homes affected, of which 4 or 5 have been more than 75% damaged.

„Infrastructure impact assessments are being carried out. The road infrastructure, bridges etc., has been severely affected, and that is why assessments are being made and analyzed in order to move to the next stage, after we complete the intervention to clean up houses and all living areas,” Raed Arafat said.

The government approved the aid on Friday. Thus, the families of the deceased will receive 15,000 lei each, and another 15,000 lei will be given to those whose homes have been less than 75% damaged. The aid rises to 30,000 lei for those whose homes were totally destroyed.