A7 Ploieşti-Buzău Motorway: Works on Lot 3 Reached 81%

The Turkish construction association Nurol-Makyol is mobilized on site with 319 workers and 229 pieces of equipment, focusing on embankments, the development of the DN2 (Spătaru) and DN2B road junctions, as well as the completion of the bridge over the railway at kilometer 60+985.

The contract was signed in November 2023 at a value of 1.24 billion lei excluding VAT, with financing provided through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

Traffic on this lot should be open by the end of this year, according to the execution schedule, says Cristian Pistol, general director of CNAIR: https://www.facebook.com/CristianOvCPistol/videos/1127278152708884/?notif_id=1758616517824235¬if_t=notify_me_page&ref=notif&locale=it_IT