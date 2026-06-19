Adrian Veștea: “A new, legitimate government must be formed quickly”

Veștea emphasizes the importance of continuity in the institution’s leadership during a time of economic and budgetary challenges.

In a Facebook post, he shared that their discussions focused on the current budget execution, the outlook for the coming months, and the measures to be included in the government’s program. „It is clear that we will need to maintain fiscal prudence, particularly regarding the reduction of government spending,” he wrote.

Simultaneously, Veștea highlighted the need for measures aimed at reviving consumer confidence and stimulating the economy, pointing to concerns raised by business community representatives. He noted that the recent political instability has negatively affected Romania and could lead to further repercussions if the situation is not addressed promptly. „I firmly believe that it is crucial for everyone to recognize the need to quickly establish a new, legitimate government with full powers, capable of engaging in credible dialogue with both domestic and foreign partners,” Veștea stated.

Romania risks being downgraded to “junk” status by rating agencies

He also cautioned that Romania risks being downgraded to “junk” status by rating agencies, which could have negative consequences for the economy, investments, and the government’s borrowing costs. „Immediately after the confidence vote, I will initiate a substantive dialogue with representatives of the business community, as well as with both Romanian and foreign investors, and with representatives from the three major credit rating agencies to strengthen confidence in Romania’s economy and avoid such a scenario,” he said.

At the end of his message, Adrian Veștea clarified that he does not intend to promise radical changes. „I understand that many people expect me to promise a complete turnaround. I will not do that. I will be a prime minister focused on balance and responsibility during a challenging time for our country,” he concluded.