Prima pagină » English » Adrian Veștea responds to UDMR’s announcement: The goal is to form the broadest possible majority

Adrian Veștea responds to UDMR’s announcement: The goal is to form the broadest possible majority

Prime Minister-designate Adrian Veștea stated that he will continue consultations with all parliamentary groups and that he wants the broadest possible parliamentary majority, after the UDMR announced that it will not join the government and is preparing not to support his government.
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Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
16 iun. 2026, 14:32, English
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Adrian Veștea reacted to the UDMR’s announcement regarding its refusal to join the government, stating that he is currently in a phase of analysis and discussions, and noting that the final decision will be communicated after the consultations conclude.

“I am talking with the UDMR, and we’ll see; we’ll communicate once we make a decision. You’ll know exactly, because I also need to do some analysis and calculations. We’ll see when the vote takes place,” Veștea said after leaving consultations with the “United for Romania” group.

“Our interest is in having as broad a majority as possible, in continuing to collaborate in the future after this government is installed, so that Romania can break out of this deadlock,” the prime minister-designate added.

Regarding the government program, Veștea specified that he would not introduce changes in the middle of the fiscal year. “I have a government program that I have not modified; it is the same government program, and I do not believe it is necessary to introduce special measures halfway through a fiscal year and start creating a different budgetary impact.”

His reaction comes shortly after the UDMR, through Csoma Botond, announced that it would not join the government. “Today we made a decision solely regarding joining the government, and we decided that the UDMR will not join the government. Our charter stipulates two elements. We have now decided on participation in the government, and the Permanent Council of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania has decided that the UDMR will not be part of the government. (…) There is this recommendation from the Permanent Council to the joint parliamentary groups, advising us not to vote for this government,” said the UDMR MP.

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