Agriculture Minister calls for capping the commercial margin on all agri-food products

Florin Barbu stated that the capping of the commercial margin on basic foods expires on March 31 and requested the extension and extension of the measure to all agri-food products.

The minister claimed that the PSD’s proposed scheme does not affect any retail store in Romania. According to him, 20% represents net profit calculated over all direct and indirect expenses.

„Isn’t it good to have a 20% net profit in retail?” Barbu asked.

The minister presented to the government official data from the Competition Council, according to which the prices of basic foodstuffs fell between 15 and 33% during the capping period.

He warned that, in the context of rising energy, gas and fuel prices, the removal of the cap could directly affect Romanian consumers.

Also on Monday, Barbu announced a regulatory act for the vegetable sector, through which farmers can buy 78 liters of diesel per hectare without excise duty and without VAT. The minister criticized the current system, in which excise duty was reimbursed with delays of seven to eight months, and VAT was refunded by ANAF after three months or even after a year, after tax inspections.

Barbu invoked the state of crisis declared in Romania, claiming that this allows the state to intervene in the fuel, food and energy markets without notifying the European Commission.

„Over a period of six months, the Romanian market will regulate itself 100%,” the minister said.