Prima pagină » English » Agriculture Minister calls for capping the commercial margin on all agri-food products

Agriculture Minister calls for capping the commercial margin on all agri-food products

"Do you think someone will die if the commercial margin on basic products is no longer 100%?". Agriculture Minister Florin Barbu called on Monday, in Bacau, for capping the commercial margin on all agri-food products at 20%, for a period of six months.
Agriculture Minister calls for capping the commercial margin on all agri-food products
Petru Mazilu
30 mart. 2026, 14:29, English

Florin Barbu stated that the capping of the commercial margin on basic foods expires on March 31 and requested the extension and extension of the measure to all agri-food products.

The minister claimed that the PSD’s proposed scheme does not affect any retail store in Romania. According to him, 20% represents net profit calculated over all direct and indirect expenses.

„Isn’t it good to have a 20% net profit in retail?” Barbu asked.

The minister presented to the government official data from the Competition Council, according to which the prices of basic foodstuffs fell between 15 and 33% during the capping period.

He warned that, in the context of rising energy, gas and fuel prices, the removal of the cap could directly affect Romanian consumers.

Also on Monday, Barbu announced a regulatory act for the vegetable sector, through which farmers can buy 78 liters of diesel per hectare without excise duty and without VAT. The minister criticized the current system, in which excise duty was reimbursed with delays of seven to eight months, and VAT was refunded by ANAF after three months or even after a year, after tax inspections.

Barbu invoked the state of crisis declared in Romania, claiming that this allows the state to intervene in the fuel, food and energy markets without notifying the European Commission.

„Over a period of six months, the Romanian market will regulate itself 100%,” the minister said.

Recomandarea video

Sondaj G4Media: Cât cheltuiești anul ăsta pentru Paște?
G4Media
Ce urmează la început de săptămână, după repriza de ploaie și vânt. ANM, informații de ultimă oră pentru Gândul
Gandul
BREAKING! 'Gata, s-a terminat'. Anunțul momentului din spital, despre Mircea Lucescu
Cancan
FOTO. Gică Hagi o ține de mână și o traversează strada pe Kira, fiica lui care împlinește 30 de ani
Prosport
Ramona Miletic, românca ajunsă viceprimar în Viena: „Percepția austriecilor s-a schimbat mult în bine în ultimii ani”
Libertatea
Alimentul popular de post pe care medicul Vlad Ciurea nu îl consumă niciodată: „Nu favorizează sub nicio formă activitatea cerebrală”
CSID
Reducere specială pentru românii care cumpără Tesla Model 3 sau Model Y. Ce discount oferă producătorul american
Promotor