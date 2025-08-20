Approximately 65,000 square meters of slope on the Olt Valley covered with protective nets

According to DRDP Craiova, approximately 65,000 m² of slope will be covered with protective nets as part of this major project to protect traffic participants on DN7, Olt Valley.

As part of this project, retention barriers will also be installed on sections of road where there is a risk of large rocks falling onto the roadway.

This works contract is being carried out by CNAIR through DRDP Craiova, Project Implementation Directorate – RK Investment Service, and is mainly aimed at improving road safety conditions.