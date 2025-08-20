Prima pagină » English » Approximately 65,000 square meters of slope on the Olt Valley covered with protective nets

Approximately 65,000 square meters of slope on the Olt Valley covered with protective nets

Approximately 65,000 square meters of slope on the Olt Valley will be covered with protective nets, through a major project carried out by the National Road Infrastructure Administration Company (CNAIR) and the Regional Directorate of Roads and Bridges (DRDP) Craiova.
Laura Buciu
20 aug. 2025, 13:54, English

According to DRDP Craiova, approximately 65,000 m² of slope will be covered with protective nets as part of this major project to protect traffic participants on DN7, Olt Valley.

As part of this project, retention barriers will also be installed on sections of road where there is a risk of large rocks falling onto the roadway.

This works contract is being carried out by CNAIR through DRDP Craiova, Project Implementation Directorate – RK Investment Service, and is mainly aimed at improving road safety conditions.