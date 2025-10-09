Băluță: Recreational skating sessions resume at Berceni Arena

„I’ve been waiting to make this announcement for a long time! The coming weekend will be a full one at Berceni Arena,” Băluță posted on his Facebook page on Thursday.

Skating sessions will take place on Friday from 5:00 PM to 6:15 PM, on Saturday there will be three sessions: 2:45 PM to 4:00 PM, 5:00 PM to 6:15 PM and 7:15 PM to 8:30 PM, and on Sunday skating will be available in five time slots: 11:00 AM to 12:15 PM, 1:15 PM to 2:30 PM, 3:30 PM to 4:45 PM, 5:45 PM to 7:00 PM and 8:00 PM to 9:15 PM.

„Very important to remember: if you come with your own skates, access to the ice is free, and if you want to rent skates, they will be made available to you at the entrance to the arena, for 25 lei/pair/session. Also, for any ambiguities, I recommend that you consult the Regulations for Internal Order and Use of the Ice Rink”, specified Băluță.