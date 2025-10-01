Buzoianu announces drastic rent reduction at Apele Române: almost half after renegotiation

USR Minister of the Environment, Diana Buzoianu, announced that the institution „Apele Române” will no longer pay the rent of 54,000 euros per month for the headquarters, this being reduced almost by half, to 29,000 euros, following the renegotiation of the rental contract.

According to the minister, the new director of the institution, recently appointed, managed to optimize the spaces used and renegotiate the contract, significantly reducing expenses.

„At the same headquarters, but with smaller areas and fewer offices, we managed to almost halve the amount paid. It just took someone to come and see how things were and firmly negotiate fair representation for the institution,” said Diana Buzoianu.