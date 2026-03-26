CCR rejects AUR’s complaints regarding the state budget and social security budget for 2026

According to the official press release, the CCR decided that the State Budget Law for 2026 was adopted in accordance with the constitutional provisions, rejecting the complaint filed by AUR parliamentarians. The judges indicated that the debate and adoption of the law were carried out in the emergency procedure provided for by the Constitution and that there is no constitutional obligation to request the opinions of the Legislative Council or the Economic and Social Council again during the legislative process.

The Court also emphasized that possible inconsistencies between the budget and the government program or the results of local referendums cannot be subject to constitutional review.

The CCR specified that many of the arguments invoked in the complaint refer to the way of drafting and the structure of the state budget, aspects related to political expediency and the budgetary policies of the Government and Parliament. According to the Court, the allocation of funds for certain investments or the mechanisms for redistributing budgetary resources represent public policy decisions, which cannot be analyzed from a constitutional perspective.

In a separate decision, the Constitutional Court also rejected the objection of unconstitutionality regarding the Law on the State Social Insurance Budget for 2026. The judges found that the normative act was adopted in compliance with constitutional procedures and that the opinion of the Economic and Social Council is only advisory in nature.

The CCR stated that some of the criticisms made by the authors of the complaint aim at maintaining pensions, child allowances and student scholarships at the same level. These aspects are not regulated by the law on the social security budget, but by other normative acts already in force, such as Law no. 141/2025 and Emergency Ordinance no. 9/2026.

The Constitutional Court emphasized that both decisions are final and generally binding. The full reasoning of the decisions will be published later in the Official Gazette of Romania.