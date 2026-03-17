Budget committees have approved the budgets of several key institutions

The state budget law is being debated again today in the committees of Parliament. On Tuesday, general debates will be held in the budget committees. On Wednesday, at 4:00 p.m., plenary debates are also scheduled to begin. Parliament is expected to give a final vote on the budget on Thursday.

One of the most consistent budgets approved was that of the High Court of Cassation and Justice. According to the Government’s draft, in 2026 the High Court of Justice will have commitment credits of 5.02 billion lei, up 49.95% compared to last year, and budget credits of almost 4.99 billion lei, 49.16% more than in 2025. Personnel expenses amount to 4.94 billion lei, up 47.94%.

The institution’s economic manager, Manuela Cazacu, stated that the allocated amounts do not cover the High Court’s needs and specified that the institution will request additional funds for the budget rectification. She explained that the pressure comes mainly from salary rights earned in court and from the amounts related to forced executions. At the same time, Cazacu showed that the High Court of Justice has been managing, since 2023, personnel expenses for 57 courts, where approximately 15,800 employees work.

CCR

The budget of the Constitutional Court was also approved, with 33 votes „for”, 11 „against” and two abstentions. The CCR will have a budget of 44.35 million lei in 2026, up 4.47% compared to last year. Personnel expenses reach 37.7 million lei, up 8.06%.

CCR Judge Mihai Busuioc described the project as „a healthy budget”, claiming that Romania’s economic conditions were taken into account.

An amendment proposed by Senator Silviu Petrea to reduce the CCR budget by 270,000 lei, citing the non-employment of disabled people, was rejected.

CNA, spectacular jump

One of the most spectacular budget jumps occurs at the National Audiovisual Council. CNA budget was approved with 35 votes „for” and 13 „against” and provides for commitment credits of 118.796 million lei, an increase of 463.47%, and budgetary credits of 47.772 million lei, 126.59% higher than in 2025. At the same time, personnel expenses decrease by 4.72%, to 14.7 million lei.

CNA Vice President Valentin Jucan explained that a significant part of the new budget is related to the acquisition of software worth approximately 300,000 euros, based on artificial intelligence, which would help the institution combat disinformation in the online environment. According to him, in the absence of such a tool, CNA was forced to intervene „link by link”, with reduced efficiency. Jucan argued that the new technology would allow for complex investigations into coordinated inauthentic behavior, incitement to hatred or violence, and would help the institution better understand the manifestations of „information warfare” and „cognitive warfare” in the online space.

Legislative Council

The committees also approved the Legislative Council budget, with 36 votes „for” and 10 „against”. The institution will have expenses of 14.869 million lei in 2026, up 0.75% compared to 2025. Personnel expenses remain at 13.823 million lei, at last year’s level.

CNSAS

The CNSAS budget for 2026 was approved with 34 votes „for” and 13 „against”. The institution will have 27.846 million lei, down 2% compared to last year. Personnel expenses are estimated at 26 million lei, down 3.25%.

The People’s Advocate

The People’s Advocate’s budget also received a favorable report. The project provides for a total of 24.249 million lei for 2026, down 2.88% compared to 2025. Personnel expenses are reduced by 5.96%, to 19.3 million lei.

Criticism of the Presidential Administration’s budget

AUR has launched attacks on the increase in the Presidential Administration’s budget for foreign travel, a budget that received a favorable opinion yesterday.

„We learned that there is a doubling of spending on goods and services (+20 million lei) caused by the increase in the number of foreign trips! We also have 800,000 lei that the court awarded to former President Băsescu,” said AUR senator Petrișor Peiu.