Ministry of Health increases budget for screening and prevention. Certain programs will be expanded

The budget for national health programs dedicated to screening and prevention will reach 1.2 billion lei in 2026, compared to 900 million lei in 2025, announced Minister of Health, Alexandru Rogobete.

In a Facebook post in which the minister specified the amounts allocated to prevention, he states that it is a clear, necessary and assumed increase. Rogobete announces that certain screening programs will be expanded.

„Why? Because we know very well the cost of inaction: late diagnoses, more difficult treatments, avoidable suffering.

We are expanding screening programs for cervical cancer, breast cancer and colorectal cancer. At the same time, we are taking a major step in neonatal screening: from 3 biomarkers to 22 biomarkers, exceeding the European Union average. This means faster detection and real chances for children from the first days of life.

Prevention is not a cost. It is the most correct investment in health”, the Minister of Health said.

Alexandru Rogobete also specified that, in parallel, the ministry he leads supports the development of outpatient clinics, the role of family doctors and the first national programs financed predictably, sustainably, directly from the state budget for this essential component are being built.

„I know that we are not yet where we need to be. But the direction is clear, and the changes are already visible”, concluded the Minister of Health.