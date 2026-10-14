CFR seeks artists for a mural at the North Railway Station

CFR SA is seeking artists to recreate the mural at Platform 14 of Bucharest’s North Railway Station (Gara de Nord). Participation in the competition is voluntary and unpaid, and the registration deadline is November 13, 2026.

The project is themed „The History of Romanian Railways at the North Station” and aims to reinterpret over 150 years of railway history through a public art piece.

Artists may submit proposals involving graffiti, street art, murals, or illustration, either individually or as a team.

According to CFR SA, the call is open to visual artists, graffiti creators, art students, and artist collectives. Selection will be based on the proposal’s originality, the quality of the concept, and adherence to historical milestones.

The company specifies that no fees, cash prizes, or other financial rewards will be awarded. Selected artists will contribute to the creation of the work on a voluntary basis, under a collaboration agreement. CFR will provide the approved surface area, facilitate access, and support the project’s promotion, while plans are being made to secure partners for the necessary materials.

In return, participants will benefit from having their work displayed in one of Romania’s most famous railway stations, having the piece signed and the authors credited on a presentation panel, and receiving promotion via the company’s official channels.

The registration deadline is November 13, 2026, at 11:59 PM.