Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday at the opening of a government meeting that this was good news about the country’s financial situation.

„Total revenues to the budget increased by 16% in March and reached almost €10.5 billion. In fact, it is a record. According to the preliminary data, we are exceeding this level in April, when we may have a budgetary premiere in the last 10 years,” the head of the Government said.