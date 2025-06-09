Daniel Băluţă announces the start of works on the Unirii Floor and detours for cars

The announcement was made on Monday, on Facebook. Car traffic in the area where the first works are being carried out will be restricted.

„We are starting the restoration of the Unirii Floor! The first areas where we will work are in front of Manuc’s inn and Unirii Park. During the works, traffic on Splaiul Independenţei, between United Nations Square and Unirii Square, is restricted, except for residents,” said Mayor Daniel Băluţă.

The mayor of Sector 4 presented the detours.

„Please use the detour routes: From Corneliu Coposu and University – follow the temporary road through Unirii Park. From Calea Victoriei – follow the route: United Nations – Palace of the Parliament – ​​Unirii Boulevard. From Eroilor – turn right onto Libertăţii Boulevard, then left onto Unirii Boulevard”, Daniel Băluţă specified.

The consolidation works of the Unirii Floor could take several years.