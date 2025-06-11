Doctors issue preliminary diagnosis for former President Ion Iliescu

Doctors at the „Prof. Dr. Agrippa Ionescu” Clinical Emergency Hospital, where former Romanian President Ion Iliescu has been hospitalized since Tuesday, announced a preliminary diagnosis on Wednesday morning: a locally and regionally advanced space-occupying formation in the lungs.

Hospital representatives said Iliescu is currently in the intensive care unit.

“Based on the investigations conducted so far, the preliminary diagnosis is a loco-regionally advanced pulmonary mass. Additional tests are ongoing to determine the final diagnosis,” the medical team stated.

They also noted that his condition has shown slight improvement since the previous day.

The former president is conscious, hemodynamically stable, and requires only minimal oxygen support.