Prima pagină » English » Dominic Fritz replaced Elena Lasconi at the head of the USR – sources

Dominic Fritz replaced Elena Lasconi at the head of the USR – sources

USR voted, on Monday, that the party representative should be Dominic Fritz instead of Elena Lasconi. The decision was made because the BEC decision can only be contested by the party president, who is Lasconi, and who obviously does not agree to take this step.
Dominic Fritz replaced Elena Lasconi at the head of the USR - sources
Petru Mazilu
14 apr. 2025, 13:18, English

On Monday, a lightning meeting was held at USR that lasted a few minutes.

The National Bureau meeting had only one item on the agenda: that the party representative should be Dominic Fritz.

This is happening because the BEC decision can only be contested by the party president, who is Lasconi, and who obviously does not agree to take this step, according to some sources Gândul.

According to the statute, the National Bureau meetings are led by the party president, which was not the case. As a result, the decision made in Monday’s meeting could be challenged in court.