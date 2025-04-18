Emergency intervention in Argeș, where a forest burns on Good Friday

Firefighters from Argeș were called to intervene on Good Friday to extinguish a fire inside a forest in the commune of Cetățeni.

At a first estimate, the affected area is about 30,000 square meters and the fire is in danger of spreading.

Staff from the Voluntary Emergency Service are also taking part in the firefighting mission.

According to ISU Argeș, the intervention is difficult, as the burning is favored by the wind, but also because of the difficult accessible area.