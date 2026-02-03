First artists confirmed for this year’s edition of Untold festival

The first wave of artists confirmed for Untold 2026 includes Flo Rida, Swae Lee, Kygo, The Chainsmokers and Lost Frequencies.

Flo Rida, one of the most successful artists in the history of pop-rap, arrives for the first time on the main stage of the Untold festival. With over 80 million records sold globally and hits that have exceeded the threshold of one billion listens, such as Low or Good Feeling, Flo Rida has redefined mainstream urban music and transformed it into a global phenomenon.

Swae Lee, one of the most influential voices of the new generation of hip-hop and pop, comes to Cluj with a portfolio of songs that dominate streaming platforms. Sunflower, his collaboration with Post Malone, has surpassed 4.1 billion streams on Spotify, becoming one of the most-streamed songs in the platform’s history and cementing his status as an artist defining the contemporary mainstream sound.

Tropical house pioneer Kygo is one of the fastest-rising artists in dance music history. His productions have surpassed the billion-stream mark, and tracks like Firestone and It Ain’t Me have accumulated over 3 billion streams globally. In 2022, Kygo made history as the first DJ to perform at the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games.

The Chainsmokers, creators of Closer, one of the most-streamed songs of all time with over 3.5 billion streams, have redefined the boundary between pop and electronic music. Grammy Award winners and authors of global hits such as Something Just Like This or Don’t Let Me Down, the duo remains a benchmark for generations that grew up with their sound.

Lost Frequencies, one of the most successful European artists of the last decade, imposed a melodic house sound that conquered the international charts with songs such as Where Are You Now (1.6 billion streams) or Are You With Me (over 1.3 billion listens).

The first wave lineup is completed by Tash Sultana, Sebastian Ingrosso, Steve Aoki, Mestiza, artists who bring different styles and musical perspectives to the Untold stage that expand the festival experience beyond any genre limit.

The organizers will announce, in the coming period, other confirmed names for the 2026 edition.

Untold One is the concept under which the 2026 edition will be organized and marks the beginning of a new decade for the festival, a stage that promises to be spectacular, ambitious and intense.