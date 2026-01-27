Florin Piersic turns 90. Emotional anniversary gala at TNB

The „Florin Piersic 90” anniversary gala took place on Monday evening, January 26, on the Ion Caramitru stage of the „I.L. Caragiale” National Theater in Bucharest, a symbolic place for the impressive career of the great actor.

The event brought together colleagues, friends, people of culture and numerous admirers, in a show built on the model of great international galas.

With the humor that has made him famous, but also with a touch of melancholy, Florin Piersic sent, on the eve of his anniversary, an emotional message to his audience on social networks:

„Don’t forget me too quickly! (…) We have a meeting. A meeting, as I like to say, of love”.

The anniversary comes after a difficult period for the actor, marked by health problems, but at 90 years old, Florin Piersic remains present on stage and in the hearts of the audience, celebrated as a true living legend of Romanian art.

Born on January 27, 1936, in Cluj, Florin Piersic has a career that spans more than six decades, with dozens of memorable roles in theater, film and television.

From Harap Alb and Mărgelatu, to the great Shakespearean characters or his charming appearances on the stage of the Bucharest National Theater, the actor remained a symbol of charisma, talent and passion for the stage.

Throughout his life, Florin Piersic was awarded numerous awards and decorations, including the Order of the „Star of Romania” and the Order of „Cultural Merit”, being considered a fundamental landmark of Romanian culture.

At 90 years old, Florin Piersic remains not just an actor, but a living story, told with grace, a smile and endless applause.