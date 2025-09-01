Foreign citizen in coma after being beaten and robbed in Cluj

The Cluj-Napoca Court admitted, on August 31, 2025, the Prosecutor’s Office proposal to take the preventive arrest measure for 30 days against Lakatos Samir, a man from Cluj accused of robbery and assault on a foreign citizen.

„In essence, it was retained against the defendant that on August 26, 2025, around 23:40, being in the proximity of the railway level crossing on Cantonului Street, he applied to the injured person, a foreign citizen, several blows with a blunt object, namely with a piece of wood, at the level of the head, back and legs, causing traumatic injuries that require 40-45 days of medical care for healing,” according to a statement issued on Monday by the Prosecutor’s Office at the Cluj-Napoca Court.

The foreign citizen suffered serious injuries, being hospitalized in critical condition. According to documents in the file, he is in a coma and there is no certainty that he will survive.

The prosecutors show that the act presents „an extremely high degree of dangerousness,” since the defendant continued to hit the victim even after he had fallen to the ground, choosing to act in a dark and isolated area.

Also on August 26, a Nepalese delivery man was attacked on the street in Bucharest by a 20-year-old young man who shouted at him „go back to your country.” The incident was captured by an off-duty police officer, Andrei Jianu, who intervened, caught the aggressor and immobilized him. The man was detained and is being investigated for assault or other violence. The case was publicly condemned as a xenophobic attack.