Former President Ion Iliescu has been diagnosed with lung cancer

„After conducting specialist assessments, imaging tests, and histopathological evaluations, the multidisciplinary medical committee has conclusively determined that the lung condition affecting the patient is cancerous,” said the hospital.

On Monday morning, Iliescu underwent endobronchial surgery under general anesthesia to ensure the patency of his upper airways. The procedure was performed successfully without any incidents.

The 94-year-old patient remains in stable condition but is continuing to receive care in the intensive care unit.

The hospital has emphasized that the only official information available can be found in the medical bulletins published on the institution’s Facebook page, reinforcing their commitment to transparent communication with the public.

Iliescu has been hospitalized for several days in Bucharest, and doctors are closely monitoring his condition.