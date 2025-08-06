Ghencea III Military Cemetery, preparing for farewell. Ion Iliescu will be buried on Thursday

Workers are applying washable paint, scraping walls, cleaning graves, and sweeping paths. This is the scene at the cemetery on Wednesday, just one day before the ceremony.

Two employees and several military police officers stand guard at the cemetery gate. While the workers greet them respectfully, the guards refuse to speak to the press or to contact a superior. One of the police officers curtly replied, “I don’t know. Find out tomorrow. I don’t want to give you my name! I’m not calling anyone.”

This rigid behavior appears to follow „military procedures,” but given the sensitive nature of the occasion, a more open approach might be warranted. As the workers toil under the hot sun, they wonder about the guards’ demeanor. “I don’t know why they’re acting like that…” one of the workers commented.

Nearby, a group of elderly people at the STB bus stop observes the preparations with skepticism. “They won’t cover all the holes. You can’t cover them with just a handful of washable paint! Look at the windows; they’ve scraped off the lime!” one elder remarks.

By Thursday, the cemetery will certainly have a fresher appearance.

Thursday, August 7, has been declared a national day of mourning. The Romanian flag will be flown at half-mast at all public institutions, party headquarters, schools, diplomatic missions, as well as at border crossings, airports, ports, and train stations. Those who choose to fly the flag at home are also required to follow this directive. Additionally, radio, television, and cultural institutions will adjust their programming in a show of respect.

Former President Ion Iliescu passed away on Tuesday at the age of 95 due to organ failure. He had been suffering from lung cancer and had been hospitalized for nearly two months at the Prof. Dr. Agrippa Ionescu Emergency Clinical Hospital in the capital.