New rules for student scholarships: Granted only during the course period

The scholarships will be offered strictly during the teaching activities, and the eligibility criteria have been clarified.

According to the new regulations, student scholarships will be granted exclusively during the teaching activities – that is, during courses, seminars, laboratories, projects, practical activities and the exam session, according to the university schedule.

Only students enrolled in full-time programs, on places financed from the state budget, benefit from this financial support, according to the order amending the annex to Order no. 6.463/2023 on the general criteria for granting scholarships and other forms of financial support.

The new regulation clearly states that the granting of scholarships automatically ceases if the student loses his/her student status, or no longer meets the promotion criteria, according to the regulations of higher education institutions.

Performance scholarships can be granted starting with the second year of studies, only to budgeted students enrolled in full-time education. Their granting is conditional on the recognition of performances by the university, according to its own methodologies.

For university study programs for a teaching bachelor’s degree with double specialization, the amount of the scholarship is equal to the minimum net salary in the economy, i.e. 2,575 lei. The same value is also established for the teaching master’s scholarship, the order issued by the Ministry of Education also states.

Social scholarships will be granted under the same conditions: during the period of teaching activities, only for students enrolled in budgeted places, in full-time programs. At the same time, the maximum age for granting social scholarships is 35 years.

The monthly amount allocated through the scholarship and social protection fund is equivalent to 10% of the minimum net salary in the economy, reported to each student.

At the same time, the Order expressly states that the following cannot constitute criteria for granting scholarships from public funds: „Age, gender, religion, race, nationality, citizenship, sexual orientation, political affiliation of the candidate or his/her family, membership in legally established organizations, the number of years spent in other educational institutions, studies abroad, nor access to scholarships from other sources”.

The issuance of the new order is based on Law no. 141/2025, which regulates fiscal and budgetary measures, including in the field of education, in order to prevent the risk of the impossibility of the Romanian state’s financial support of the scholarship system, in the current legal framework.

According to the Ministry of Education, the purpose of these amendments is to guarantee the right to education under conditions of equity and budgetary sustainability, in accordance with the Constitution of Romania.