Reconstruction of houses begins in Brosteni

„Too thrifty, too proud, too united to stand by and wait for help from others. It is our right, I know, but we could not stand aside until the money comes from Bucharest. We are starting to rebuild Brosteni, together! And we will do it alongside all of you who have mobilized yourself exemplary in the last week”, Gheorghe Șoldan wrote on Facebook on Monday.

According to him, the Suceava County Council has already allocated 4 million lei and will make another allocation, in the coming period, from the reserve fund.

He also spoke about solidarity

„In the last week, I have spoken to dozens of businessmen from Suceava County, who have sent numerous equipment and teams to Brosteni, at their own expense. I thank them from the bottom of my heart for their solidarity! There are mayors in the county who have mobilized their communities to rebuild a house, such as the mayors of Vama, Bosanci and Valea Moldovei, who, together with the residents of their communes, have already got down to work and started the works, in the area where the law allows this. Other mayors have donated their salaries for the reconstruction of Brosteni. In the last few days, I have been called by dozens of people, including many entrepreneurs, who asked me what else is needed,” added the head of the Suceava County Council.

He announces that work has begun on the rehabilitation of the electrical network and the drinking water supply system, and the phase of reconstruction of the houses is entering: „And for this we need as many construction materials as possible. For those who want to join this effort, we can provide a list of the most necessary materials. I have already spoken to many citizens from Suceava County, but also from other counties, and I know that they have started to collect them. We are mobilizing this week, and from next week I want to start rebuilding the houses, until concrete aid arrives from the Government. Let’s transform Broșteni into a large construction site of solidarity. Brick by brick. House by house. Family by family. We have already prepared the storage space in the courtyard of Broșteni City Hall,” says Șoldan.