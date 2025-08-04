Ministry of Finance launches new TEZAUR edition: non-taxable interest of up to 7.85%

Thus, between August 4 and September 5, 2025, Romanians can invest in TEZAUR government bonds, with maturities of 1, 3 and 5 years and annual interest of 6.90%, 7.50%, and 7.85%, respectively. The government bonds have a nominal value of 1 leu and are in dematerialized form.

The government bonds can be purchased between August 4 and September 3, 2025, through the Ghișeul.ro platform; between August 4 – September 4, 2025 online, only by individuals who are registered in the SPV for securities launched through the State Treasury units. The operations that can be performed online are: opening a subscription account in the investor’s name at a selected State Treasury unit, subscription of TEZAUR state securities, transfer of amounts from the investor’s subscription account to a bank account. For more details on online subscriptions, access the Tezaur Online Guide and Tezaur Online. Between August 4 – September 5, 2025, they can be purchased from the headquarters of the State Treasury units, and between August 4 – September 4, 2025, these state securities can be purchased in urban areas and August 4 – September 3, 2025 in rural areas, through the postal subunits of C.N. Poșta Românã S.A.

Income obtained from investing in government securities issued by the Ministry of Finance is non-taxable. Interest is annual and is paid on the payment dates provided for in the issue prospectus. Also, government securities issued under the TEZAUR Program are transferable and can be redeemed in advance. In addition, an investor is free to make one or more subscriptions within an issue. Investors have the possibility of canceling subscriptions already made only during the subscription period, by submitting an application.

Individuals who have reached the age of 18 on the date of subscription are eligible. The funds obtained by the Ministry of Finance as the issuer, as a result of the issue of government securities, will be used to finance the budget deficit and refinance the public debt.