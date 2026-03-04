Europol warning for a resort in Romania: Do not leave your home after 10 p.m.

„ATTENTION! For your safety, please DO NOT leave your homes or accommodation after 10 p.m. in the resort of Sovata!” „It is possible that in the coming period we will be faced with RoAlert messages with content similar to the above,” Europol union representatives wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

They point out that, according to the police duty rota imposed by the Mureș County Police Inspectorate, after 10 p.m. no police officers from the judicial police are scheduled to be on duty in the resort of Sovata.

„Police officers from the judicial police will be called from home, during their free time, in the event of a major incident, such as theft, robbery, or acts of violence,” the union representatives said. They point out that this will limit the rapid response of police officers in the event of incidents, and response times will certainly be exceeded.

„Although our organization has made numerous complaints about the poor organization and planning of the public order and judicial police services of the Mureș County Police Inspectorate, the management of the unit has rejected all requests to change the work schedule from three 8-hour shifts per day to 12/24-12/48 shifts, which would streamline not only the work of the police but also the public service provided,” Europol representatives added.