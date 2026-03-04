Prima pagină » English » Europol warning for a resort in Romania: Do not leave your home after 10 p.m.

Europol warning for a resort in Romania: Do not leave your home after 10 p.m.

On Wednesday, the Europol union issued a warning to residents and tourists in a resort in the country: "For your safety, do not leave your home after 10 p.m."
Europol warning for a resort in Romania: Do not leave your home after 10 p.m.
Foto: Facebook/Sindicatul Europol
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
04 mart. 2026, 14:59, English

„ATTENTION! For your safety, please DO NOT leave your homes or accommodation after 10 p.m. in the resort of Sovata!” „It is possible that in the coming period we will be faced with RoAlert messages with content similar to the above,” Europol union representatives wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

They point out that, according to the police duty rota imposed by the Mureș County Police Inspectorate, after 10 p.m. no police officers from the judicial police are scheduled to be on duty in the resort of Sovata.

„Police officers from the judicial police will be called from home, during their free time, in the event of a major incident, such as theft, robbery, or acts of violence,” the union representatives said. They point out that this will limit the rapid response of police officers in the event of incidents, and response times will certainly be exceeded.

„Although our organization has made numerous complaints about the poor organization and planning of the public order and judicial police services of the Mureș County Police Inspectorate, the management of the unit has rejected all requests to change the work schedule from three 8-hour shifts per day to 12/24-12/48 shifts, which would streamline not only the work of the police but also the public service provided,” Europol representatives added.

Recomandarea video

Cum l-a transformat Oana Lasconi pe dictatorul criminal Ali Khamenei într-un ”lider feminist și moral” pe Instagram: Relativizarea masacrelor din “perspectivă marxistă”, cu retorică violentă și teorii ale conspirației
G4Media
Din ce este făcut „cașcavalul” de post din Mega Image. Mulți români în consumă în Postul Paștelui
Gandul
Revin ninsorile în România, potrivit meteorologilor AccuWeather. Când va ninge în Capitală
Cancan
FOTO. Mădălina Ghenea, apariție incendiară cu o fustă minusculă. Fosta iubită a lui Dimitrov a atras toate privirile
Prosport
Cel mai dur atac asupra lui Donald Trump, chiar din America: „Minte! Duce un război ilegal în Iran și nu are niciun plan să-i pună capăt”
Libertatea
2 zodii care au parte de o avalanșă de noroc la început de martie! Visurile lor devin realitate
CSID
Mașina electrică vândută în Iran care se găsește și în România. Modelul concurează cu Dacia Spring
Promotor