Prima pagină » English » Unions urge teachers not to sign up for participation in national exam simulations

Unions urge teachers not to sign up for participation in national exam simulations

Education union federations are urging teachers not to give in to pressure and not to sign up for participation in national exam simulations.
Unions urge teachers not to sign up for participation in national exam simulations
Sursa foto: Facebook/Fsli Romania
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
04 mart. 2026, 14:58, English

Back in February, the Spiru Haret and FSLI federations launched a referendum among their members on not participating in the national exam simulations and/or going on strike during the exam period.

„Regrettably – but predictably – the Ministry of Education and Research and the school inspectorates have ignored our warning and are trying to force the organization of these simulations. We draw attention to the fact that the Ministry of Education and Research issued Procedure No. 25350/03.03.2026 on the organization and conduct of national exam simulations. Immediately afterwards, school inspectorates began to put pressure on school administrators, who:
• requested proposals for teachers to serve on the organizing committees;
• summoned schools to send the model of the examination center committee at the school level
• required them to sign affidavits in which they undertook to perform the tasks assigned to them, to meet the deadlines set, and to maintain confidentiality regarding their activities in the process of scanning/uploading/transferring/evaluating written papers,” FSLI Romania reported on Wednesday.

According to the federation’s representatives, 10% more assistants than necessary are required to be nominated.

„Do not sign any document committing you to participate in the national exam simulations in March. Do not give in to pressure to be included in the organization of the simulations,” union leaders told teachers.

They argue that teachers must be united „to face any attempts at intimidation from decision-makers: „If we do not show unity and block the organization of the national exam simulations now, at the eleventh hour, we risk our incomes being affected even more as a result of the government’s austerity measures.”

Recomandarea video

Cum l-a transformat Oana Lasconi pe dictatorul criminal Ali Khamenei într-un ”lider feminist și moral” pe Instagram: Relativizarea masacrelor din “perspectivă marxistă”, cu retorică violentă și teorii ale conspirației
G4Media
Din ce este făcut „cașcavalul” de post din Mega Image. Mulți români în consumă în Postul Paștelui
Gandul
Revin ninsorile în România, potrivit meteorologilor AccuWeather. Când va ninge în Capitală
Cancan
FOTO. Mădălina Ghenea, apariție incendiară cu o fustă minusculă. Fosta iubită a lui Dimitrov a atras toate privirile
Prosport
Cel mai dur atac asupra lui Donald Trump, chiar din America: „Minte! Duce un război ilegal în Iran și nu are niciun plan să-i pună capăt”
Libertatea
2 zodii care au parte de o avalanșă de noroc la început de martie! Visurile lor devin realitate
CSID
Mașina electrică vândută în Iran care se găsește și în România. Modelul concurează cu Dacia Spring
Promotor