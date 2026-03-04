Unions urge teachers not to sign up for participation in national exam simulations

Back in February, the Spiru Haret and FSLI federations launched a referendum among their members on not participating in the national exam simulations and/or going on strike during the exam period.

„Regrettably – but predictably – the Ministry of Education and Research and the school inspectorates have ignored our warning and are trying to force the organization of these simulations. We draw attention to the fact that the Ministry of Education and Research issued Procedure No. 25350/03.03.2026 on the organization and conduct of national exam simulations. Immediately afterwards, school inspectorates began to put pressure on school administrators, who:

• requested proposals for teachers to serve on the organizing committees;

• summoned schools to send the model of the examination center committee at the school level

• required them to sign affidavits in which they undertook to perform the tasks assigned to them, to meet the deadlines set, and to maintain confidentiality regarding their activities in the process of scanning/uploading/transferring/evaluating written papers,” FSLI Romania reported on Wednesday.

According to the federation’s representatives, 10% more assistants than necessary are required to be nominated.

„Do not sign any document committing you to participate in the national exam simulations in March. Do not give in to pressure to be included in the organization of the simulations,” union leaders told teachers.

They argue that teachers must be united „to face any attempts at intimidation from decision-makers: „If we do not show unity and block the organization of the national exam simulations now, at the eleventh hour, we risk our incomes being affected even more as a result of the government’s austerity measures.”