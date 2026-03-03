Defense Minister: Iran is „surgically” bypassing NATO countries. The conflict is a regional one

Amid fears of an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, authorities are monitoring Iran’s behavior toward the North Atlantic Alliance. The Defense Minister believes that, for now, military actions are not targeting NATO member states but are limited to a regional duel.

„For now, the action that has begun and is ongoing in Iran is not a NATO action, it is an action by the United States and Israel. NATO is not involved there at this time, and we have seen that Iran is also careful to avoid targeting NATO member states,” the minister said on Tuesday on Digi24.

The analysis is based on how the targets were selected in the latest attacks, with a clear reluctance to directly provoke allies in the region.

„If you have noticed, of all the countries that have been attacked by Iran, which is saying what happened, Turkey has been surgically bypassed, which leads us to believe that there is no concern against a NATO member country, but rather a regional conflict in the Iran area,” Miruță added.

The minister was also asked about the possibility that the United States or Israel had requested logistical or military support from Romania.

„Regarding what happened in Iran, my answer is no. There has been no such discussion,” he emphasized. When asked whether military aid or equipment had been requested from Israel, the minister replied briefly: „In the military area, no.”