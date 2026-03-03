Prima pagină » English » Defense Minister: Iran is „surgically” bypassing NATO countries. The conflict is a regional one

Defense Minister: Iran is „surgically” bypassing NATO countries. The conflict is a regional one

"Turkey has been surgically bypassed," says Defense Minister Radu Miruță. He stressed that Iran is avoiding attacking NATO members in order to keep the conflict at the regional level.
Este Salvador Caragea cel mai potrivit pentru funcția de la Sadu? Miruță: „Sub nicio formă”, dar are curaj
Este Salvador Caragea cel mai potrivit pentru funcția de la Sadu? Miruță: „Sub nicio formă”, dar are curaj
Ministrul Apărării: Iranul ocolește „chirurgical” statele NATO. Conflictul este unul regional
Ministrul Apărării: Iranul ocolește „chirurgical” statele NATO. Conflictul este unul regional
România analizează propunerea de strategie nucleară a Franței. Miruță: Decizia depinde de „acceptabilitatea populației”
România analizează propunerea de strategie nucleară a Franței. Miruță: Decizia depinde de „acceptabilitatea populației”
(VIDEO) Poliția israeliană reține echipa de filmare a CNN TÜRK, în timpul transmisiunii în direct. Ce s-a întâmplat
(VIDEO) Poliția israeliană reține echipa de filmare a CNN TÜRK, în timpul transmisiunii în direct. Ce s-a întâmplat
Ce gest au făcut președintele Emiratelor Arabe Unite și Prințul Moștenitor după ce Dubaiul a fost lovit de rachete iraniene
Ce gest au făcut președintele Emiratelor Arabe Unite și Prințul Moștenitor după ce Dubaiul a fost lovit de rachete iraniene
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
03 mart. 2026, 15:17, English

Amid fears of an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, authorities are monitoring Iran’s behavior toward the North Atlantic Alliance. The Defense Minister believes that, for now, military actions are not targeting NATO member states but are limited to a regional duel.

„For now, the action that has begun and is ongoing in Iran is not a NATO action, it is an action by the United States and Israel. NATO is not involved there at this time, and we have seen that Iran is also careful to avoid targeting NATO member states,” the minister said on Tuesday on Digi24.

The analysis is based on how the targets were selected in the latest attacks, with a clear reluctance to directly provoke allies in the region.

„If you have noticed, of all the countries that have been attacked by Iran, which is saying what happened, Turkey has been surgically bypassed, which leads us to believe that there is no concern against a NATO member country, but rather a regional conflict in the Iran area,” Miruță added.

The minister was also asked about the possibility that the United States or Israel had requested logistical or military support from Romania.

„Regarding what happened in Iran, my answer is no. There has been no such discussion,” he emphasized. When asked whether military aid or equipment had been requested from Israel, the minister replied briefly: „In the military area, no.”

 

Video source: Digi24

Recomandarea video

Cristina Chiriac, propunererea pentru funcția de procuror general, „eroină” într-un raport european privind atacuri la liberatea presei
G4Media
Iran, țară cu regim teocratic, aflată în plin război cu SUA, are 6 universități în top 1.000 Shanghai. România, în democrație, are 0
Gandul
Ce este pata roșie de pe gâtul lui Donald Trump, de fapt. S-a aflat tot adevărul!
Cancan
FOTO. Anamaria Prodan a încălzit atmosfera cu apariția în costum de baie, la Predeal, deşi temperatura e cu minus!
Prosport
„Astăzi au zero”: americanii au scufundat Shahid Bagheri, cea mai mare navă de război a Iranului. Momentul atacului
Libertatea
Ce obiecte nu trebuie să-ți lipsească din casă în luna martie. Îți vor purta noroc și vor atrage banii, sănătatea și iubirea în viața ta
CSID
România va produce drone militare autonome dotate cu muniție. Orbotix Industries, consorțiu cu trei firme românești
Promotor