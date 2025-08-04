Restructuring of the steel mill in Galați, approved by creditors and homologated by the Tribunal

The restructuring plan of Liberty Galați has been approved by creditors and homologated by the Galați Tribunal.

„By Decision no. 166 issued by the Galați Court on August 1, 2025 in file no. 504/121/2025, the Restructuring Plan of Liberty Galați SA was approved. The plan drafted by the company together with the consortium of concordat administrators EURO Insol and CITR was communicated to the almost 1200 creditors on July 17, 2025, to give them the opportunity to express their vote until July 30, 2025. The restructuring plan was approved by 52% of creditors, compared to the value of the affected receivables, 20% of creditors voting against. The plan was voted by 3 categories of creditors out of 5”, Liberty representatives reported.

The restructuring plan provides for firm measures to restructure both the company’s operational activity and the organization and governance of the group of companies in Romania owned by the shareholders, targeting five directions of action.

This concerns the strategic repositioning of the Plant and its reorientation towards the Romanian market, the transparency of the decision-making process and the establishment of all managerial decisions in Romania, the optimization of production costs and the reduction of dependence on some suppliers, the valorization of unproductive and redundant assets and the attraction of the necessary financing to ensure the continuity of the activity and development.