Broșteni City Hall warns: Scammers are using photos of victims to ask for money

Mayor Alexandru Hurjui warns that fake accounts are circulating on social networks that use real photos of victims to request donations for personal gain.

„We were notified that individuals have started to appear on social media platforms who are using the suffering of others to ask for money for their own gain. There have been reported cases in which real photos, posted by victims or authorities, have been stolen and used by people claiming to be victims,” the mayor said, according to suceavalive.ro.

Hurjui states that the City Hall’s phones are ringing non-stop. People are calling and asking to be confirmed whether certain people really need help or if the accounts are real. „Unfortunately, we cannot verify and guarantee the personal accounts of strangers asking for money online,” the mayor explained.

The city hall urges citizens to be vigilant and not to send money based solely on a social media post. For safe donations, authorities are providing the official accounts of the Broșteni City Hall or recommend supporting serious non-governmental organizations already involved in the area.