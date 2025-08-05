RCA more expensive by 19% after the cap expired – COTAR accuses the Bolojan Government

COTAR warns that the cap did not protect the population, but was „a hoax intended to give insurers time to optimize their fiscal profits and avoid real regulation”.

The organization accuses the ASF, led by Alexandru Petrescu and vice president Sorin Mititelu, of „not only tolerating this chaos, but also knowingly endorsing abuses”.

Vasile Ștefănescu, COTAR president, addresses, in a press release, questions to state institutions: „In what normal country is it possible for an insured with maximum bonus (B8), i.e. without an accident for at least 8 years, to become ‘high-risk insured’ and pay more for mandatory car insurance? Where in the world, apart from Romania, does a RCA policy – which legally should be 50% cheaper at B8 – become more expensive upon renewal, after the so-called application of a 50% discount?”.

COTAR harshly criticizes the Government led by Ilie Bolojan, installed on June 23, 2025, for „remaining silent, although we have sent warnings about the chaos in the RCA market”. The organization states that even the coalition formed by PNL, PSD, USR-PLUS, UDMR „has not taken any real measures to defend over 8 million Romanians forced to pay RCA at higher prices than in Germany, although incomes are 5 times lower, and car damages are not paid”.

Ștefănescu denounces that „these record profits, far above any country in the EU, are, in fact, even higher than those officially reported”. The COTAR president explains: „Most insurance companies have been fiscally optimizing their profits for 30 years, laughing at ANAF, the Government and the Romanian Parliament, which only burden Romanians, to the advantage of multinationals”.

According to data presented by COTAR, out of 100 lei collected from RCA, 56 lei represent the administrative expenses of insurers, while only 37 lei go towards compensation – the lowest percentage in the EU.

COTAR warns that „an Austrian company from the top of RCA sales in Romania is on the verge of bankruptcy and urgently needs at least 100 million euros in capital increase, neither the ASF nor the Government are doing anything, although they know this”.

Ștefănescu compares it to the Euroins case: „They are sitting passively, they are pretending to supervise, until, once again, millions of Romanians will be left without compensation and with an RCA that we pay for nothing, not to receive compensation, but to give some money to multinationals. Just like in the case of Euroins, which fled Romania with hundreds of millions of euros, although all the institutions and services know about it”.

COTAR presents a case study for the same car, with the same owner and the same claims history (class B8):

2021: 358 lei

2022: 727 lei

2023: 630 lei

2024: 673 lei

2025: 1,240 lei.

„This alarming increase of almost 300% in five years – with a doubling in 2024 – occurred without a valid economic justification, in the absence of claims or changes in the insured’s profile,” the organization explains.

The organization demands:

The urgent dismissal of ASF Vice President Sorin Mititelu

The initiation of investigations by the authorities, including the DNA, regarding abusive increases

The reorganization of ASF and the transfer of the insurance sector under the Ministry of Finance.

„If the Bolojan Government does not take urgent and firm measures to stop this harmful mechanism of the RCA policies, we will consider it to be an accomplice in this legalized robbery. COTAR does not rule out initiating legal protests throughout the country, to defend the right of Romanians to a fair and legal RCA,” warns Ștefănescu.