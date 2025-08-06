PSD boycotts governing coalition meeting

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) announced on Tuesday that it will not participate in the upcoming meeting of the governing coalition.

This decision is a response to what they describe as „disrespectful, indecent, and inhumane” behavior by representatives of the USR toward the former president of Romania, the first democratically elected president after 1989.

A statement from the PSD reads, „Given the completely disrespectful, indecent, and inhumane attitude displayed by the USR towards the first president of democratic Romania—including their attempt to block the state funeral and declare national mourning—the PSD will not take part in the coalition meeting.”

The Social Democrats find the USR’s position regarding the former head of state’s funeral ceremony to be unacceptable. They urge all political leaders to show respect for those who have significantly shaped Romania’s democratic journey. „We call on all politicians to demonstrate respect and decency towards a politician who signed Romania’s entry into NATO,” PSD representatives stated.

In response, USR leader Dominic Fritz announced that his party proposed during a government meeting that there should be no national mourning, out of respect for the victims of the Revolution and the miners’ riots. He also confirmed that USR representatives would not attend the funeral.

Former President Ion Iliescu passed away on Tuesday at the age of 95 due to organ failure. He had been suffering from lung cancer and had been hospitalized for nearly two months at the Prof. Dr. Agrippa Ionescu Emergency Clinical Hospital in the capital.