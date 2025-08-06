Embassy of Russia: Ion Iliescu, a remarkable statesman

Ion Iliescu was a distinguished statesman who significantly contributed to fostering constructive relations between Russia and Romania, according to a statement from the Russian Embassy in Bucharest.

„In connection with the passing of the remarkable Romanian statesman, the first President of Romania, Ion Iliescu, who played a vital role in maintaining positive relations between Russia and Romania, we extend our sincere condolences to the Romanian people, his family, and his loved ones,” reads the message posted on Wednesday on the Russian Embassy’s Facebook page.

Former President Ion Iliescu passed away on Tuesday at the age of 95. His death came after a decline in organ function, as he had been battling lung cancer and had been hospitalized for nearly two months at the Prof. Dr. Agrippa Ionescu Emergency Clinical Hospital in the capital.

Iliescu studied in Moscow at the M. E. Krjijanovski Energy Institute from 1950 to 1954.