Police academy student recommended for arrest. He drove while intoxicated and caused a fatal accident

According to a statement from the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Năsăud Court, the 19-year-old was brought before the judge of rights and freedoms at the Năsăud Court with a proposal for preventive detention for a period of 30 days for committing the crimes of manslaughter and driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Previously, the young man had been detained for 24 hours.

On July 21, at around 4:30 a.m., the 19-year-old, a student at a police academy and off duty at the time, was driving a car with an 18-year-old man in the front passenger seat and a 20-year-old man in the back seat in a town in Bistriţa-Năsăud County.

Upon entering a concrete bridge, due to driving at a speed unsuitable for the road conditions and alcohol consumption, he hit the right end of the bridge with the right side of the car, and then the car continued moving, left

the road to the left and overturned off the road into an embankment.

As a result of the impact, the passenger in the seat to the right of the driver, an 18-year-old high school student, was killed. The passenger in the back seat and the driver were also injured.

„According to the toxicological analysis report issued in this case by SJML Bistriţa-Năsăud, at the time the biological samples were collected, the defendant had a blood alcohol concentration of 1.24 g%o pure alcohol (sample 1-06:40) and 0.98 g%o pure alcohol in his blood (sample 2 – 7:40 a.m.),” prosecutors said.