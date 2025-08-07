Oana Țoiu discusses economic and defense cooperation with Ukrainian Prime Minister

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the discussion focused on economic cooperation, including in the defense industry, as well as on connectivity priorities.

The two officials expressed interest in continuing the practice of joint government meetings, given their usefulness in deepening dialogue in various areas and boosting sectoral cooperation. The importance of interconnectivity was emphasized, including in the context of Ukraine’s reconstruction process.

The two senior officials reviewed the progress made on several projects, such as the bridge under construction over the Tisa River. In this context, the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs mentioned the significant investments made by Romania in cross-border projects since the beginning of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine in February 2022, which have had a positive impact at the regional level, including from an economic point of view.

„There was mutual interest in facilitating cooperation between Romanian and Ukrainian companies,” the MFA said.

According to the source, the Ukrainian prime minister invited Romania and Romanian companies to participate in the reconstruction process in Ukraine and to invest in the country.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated Romania’s constant support for Ukraine’s European path and its willingness to share its own experience in the pre-accession process.