Daniel Zamfir: PSD is not leaving the ruling coalition

The senator also stated that “PSD will not vote for a motion of no confidence against the government it is part of.”

Daniel Zamfir called on USR to revise its attitude within the coalition.

“I assure you that under no circumstances will there be any pretext for PSD to leave the government. We didn’t join this coalition just to leave it. PSD is the largest party in the governing coalition. PSD has more MPs than PNL and USR combined. We are not considering leaving the government. If we’re talking about dynamics within the coalition, that’s a completely different matter,” said Daniel Zamfir.

PSD MP Marius Budăi had previously threatened to vote in favor of a potential motion of no confidence if construction work on the A7 and A8 highways were halted.

“I understand Marius Budăi’s frustration – he’s a deputy from Botoșani, and it’s well known how much Moldova needs infrastructure development. But from there to voting for a motion of no confidence against the government is a big leap. PSD will not vote for a motion against the government it is part of – let that be clear,” said the leader of the PSD senators.

The PSD senator also criticized USR for its appointments in certain state-owned companies: “We keep talking in public about what we, at PSD, want to include in Package II – reducing the allowances in the Boards of Directors of state companies, limiting the number of positions a person can hold in those boards – that’s our goal. (…) Meanwhile, we see that USR ministers, like Mr. Miruță, are making USR appointments to boards of directors one after another.”