Moldova’s Foreign Ministry condemns Russian interference in the country’s elections

“Such statements represent a new, unacceptable interference in the internal affairs of our country and are part of a disinformation campaign aimed at influencing the electoral process and discrediting Moldovan communities abroad,” the Ministry said in a statement released on Monday.

The Ministry firmly rejects “these information warfare tactics” and emphasizes that the authorities of the Republic of Moldova are fully focused on organizing the parliamentary elections in a democratic, transparent manner, and in accordance with the legal framework.

“Strong efforts are being made to ensure that every voter can freely and uninfluencedly express their vote, including Moldovan citizens from the diaspora, who represent an important and respected part of our society,” the statement adds.

The Republic of Moldova reaffirms its strong commitment to democratic values and rejects any external attempt to undermine the electoral process or the stability of the state.