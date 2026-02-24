Fraud of proportions: Over 81,000 transport coupons for pensioners, illegally settled

According to the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Iași Tribunal, prosecutors have ordered the prosecution of a case of fraud with particularly serious consequences, in a continuous form, and false statements.

The indictment shows that a defendant and the company he managed sent monthly, between January 2015 and January 2024, to the General Directorate of Economy and Budget within the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, requests for settlements using 81,107 coupons whose pension file numbers appear with the status deceased / not found / stopped / suspended / transferred or incorrect code.

Prosecutors indicate that these coupons were not eligible to obtain the settlement because they were not issued by the CNPP, they falsely attested that transport services were performed with pensioners based on the coupons, that travel tickets were issued with a 50% discount, although in reality these services were not provided.

The goal was to obtain the 50% fare difference from the value of the 81,107 trips supposedly made with pensioners.

The damage caused to the state budget reaches 3,185,211.50 lei.

In this case, home searches were carried out and precautionary measures were instituted regarding the assets held by the two defendants up to the amount of 3,185,211.50 lei.

The case was sent to the Iași Court for resolution.