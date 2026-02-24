Schwarz Group’s acquisition of La Cocoș conditionally approved by Competition Council

The Competition Council announced on Tuesday that it has conditionally authorized the transaction through which the Schwarz Group, through Project Brazil Beta GmbH, takes over Supermarket La Cocoș SA, following the authority’s investigation into the case.

„This is the second case in the history of the authority in which we have launched an investigation into the analysis of an economic concentration, which highlights the importance of this transaction and its potential impact on the market. As a result, the authorization was conditioned by clear commitments, aimed at protecting competition and consumer interests. These ensure the maintenance of the commercial model of the La Cocoș network, characterized by low prices and high sales volumes, the protection of suppliers and the maintenance of an adequate level of competition on the food retail market. At the same time, the commitments provide for investments to expand the network at national level, while maintaining the same business model oriented towards affordable prices, so as to exert competitive pressure, especially on prices, in as many areas of the country as possible”, declared Bogdan Chirițoiu, President of the Competition Council.

Thus, the Schwarz group assumed a series of commitments aimed at removing the competitive concerns identified in the transaction analysis, both in terms of price levels and the maintenance of the specific La Cocoș commercial model, as well as in relation to the structure and dynamics of the retail market for current consumer products.

In Romania, the Schwarz group’s activity is mainly focused on the retail market for current consumer products, mainly food, through the Kaufland and Lidl stores.

Supermarket La Cocoș is active on the market through retail stores in Ploiești (two stores), Bucharest and Brașov (one store each), through which it carries out food and non-food product sales activities. During 2025, the company opened three more stores, in Pitești, Craiova and Arad.

The Schwarz Group undertakes to maintain the current pricing strategy of the La Cocoș stores, without exceeding the reference gross margin, for a period of 4 years from the completion of the transaction. At the same time, the group undertakes not to close or limit the activity of the La Cocoș network for a period of 5 years from the completion of the transaction, ensuring the continuity of commercial activity under the same brand and in its current form. Also, for a period of 5 years, the specific format of the La Cocoș stores will be maintained, within the current parameters.

In addition, Schwarz undertakes to expand the La Cocoș network at a national level, by opening or initiating procedures for opening stores in the next 5 years.

According to representatives of the Competition Council, this measure aims to increase consumer accessibility to this store format and intensify competition on the retail market.

The Schwarz group will also keep La Cocoș separate from the corporate and operational structures of Kaufland Romania and Lidl Romania for a period of 5 years. This will preserve the commercial independence of La Cocoș and limit the effects of a possible excessive consolidation in the FMCG retail market.