George Simion defies Nicușor Dan and refuses consultations: „He doesn’t deserve my presence”

He specified that the party will be represented by a delegation, which will submit the request to organize early elections as quickly as possible.

Simion began his message by announcing that he was returning to Bucharest after a trip to a European capital.

„Good morning! I have successfully ticked off another European capital. Everyone needs to know what is happening in Romania. Now I am going to Bucharest, but I will not participate in the consultations with the usurper from Cotroceni,” said George Simion.

„He doesn’t deserve my presence”

The AUR president explained that he had mandated a party delegation to participate in his place in the discussions at Cotroceni Palace.

„They don’t deserve my presence. I have tasked a delegation to go there, to send a clear message. For early elections. As soon as possible. And for the usurper from Cotroceni to stop the handcuff show. To stop the arrests,” Simion said.

The AUR leader then insisted that the official position of the party is expressed by him, the delegation sent to Cotroceni, and the party leadership.

„Dear friends, no one speaks on our behalf. It is enough for me to convey to you the messages and the messages that the delegation from Cotroceni and those in the party leadership convey. Nothing has changed from what I said in parliament and what I have said since I dismissed Bolojan,” said George Simion.

Simion again invokes the „path of the Romanian nation” and the name of Călin Georgescu

In the message published on TikTok, the AUR president also made a series of clarifications regarding the people who speak publicly on behalf of the party, claiming that some of them are no longer part of the party.

„We are walking the path of the Romanian people. Some who wake up to speak are no longer part of AUR. There is discipline in AUR,” declared the party leader.

George Simion reaffirmed, in the same message, his support for Călin Georgescu.

„We are walking alongside the path of the Romanian people, alongside Călin Gheorgescu. The television bosses will try to put I don’t know which AUR representative there. They don’t want people from the AUR leadership, they don’t want people delegated by us,” Simion continued.

Message to AUR supporters

The AUR leader claimed that people who no longer have ties to the party are being used to cause dissension within the party.

„There are some who no longer have anything to do with our party. To create divisions,” said George Simion.

He concluded his message with an appeal to his supporters and a new reference to Călin Georgescu:

„Boys, all of you, let the Central Detention Center hear you, Călin Gheorgescu, that you are with us there. Unity makes strength, all for one, one for all.”