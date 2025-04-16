Government allocates 50 million lei for ANSVSA due to foot-and-mouth disease

Government authorities are completing the package of solutions so that foot-and-mouth disease does not reach Romania, after several outbreaks were confirmed in Hungary and Slovakia.

Thus, the Government approved the allocation of 50 million lei from the budgetary reserve fund, in order to supplement the budget of ANSVSA, in order to strengthen the national prevention capacity.

„Specifically, ANSVSA will be able to purchase over 145,000 doses of vaccines, as well as tests, kits, laboratory materials, disinfectants and protective equipment essential for carrying out diagnostic and rapid intervention activities,” says Mihai Constantin, Government spokesperson, after Wednesday’s Government meeting.