Government grants aid to families affected by floods in Neamț and Suceava

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan announced on Tuesday that the Executive will adopt two government decisions aimed at supporting communities affected by natural disasters.

The first normative act provides for the rehabilitation of the destroyed public infrastructure in Maramureș County, and the second refers to direct support granted to families whose homes were damaged by the floods at the end of July, in Neamț and Suceava counties.

„After the publication of the decision, we will begin, together with our colleagues from the Ministry of Labor, to distribute the necessary amounts so that people can rebuild their affected homes as quickly as possible,” said Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan.