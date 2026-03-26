Government prepares an emergency ordinance through which the state can save strategic assets

„We have developed, together with the Ministry of Energy, a draft emergency ordinance that provides the state with concrete tools to intervene in situations in which economic capacities or infrastructures considered strategic are in danger,” reads the message published on Facebook by Minister Darău on Thursday.

According to the minister, the state will have priority in the case of the sale of assets considered strategic, in order to prevent their transfer in situations that could affect Romania’s economic interests.

The draft also provides solutions to support companies in difficulty in order to „save production capacities and avoid situations in which they are lost or degraded during long insolvency procedures.”

In addition, mechanisms are included to “maintain the functioning of essential activities during transition periods, so that important industrial processes are not suddenly stopped, with irreversible effects”.

Darău explained that state interventions will be limited and regulated through institutional filters, including at the level of the Supreme Council for National Defense, depending on the circumstances.

The Minister of Economy claims that the project aims to bring stability which “means jobs that do not disappear overnight when an important company gets into difficulty”.

“At the same time, we are talking about Romania’s capacity to keep its essential sectors functional, from energy and industry to other areas that support the real economy and reduce external dependencies”, Darău adds.

The Minister also says that the project “is an instrument that was missing until now and that will allow the Romanian state to act in time, in a context in which the stakes are no longer only economic, but also about stability and Romania’s capacity to protect its strategic interests”.