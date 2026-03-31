Grindeanu criticizes Bolojan’s delayed intervention after fuel price hike

Sorin Grindeanu said on Tuesday that Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan presented the coalition, four weeks ago, scenarios to mitigate the shock of price hikes.

The PSD leader says that not even in yesterday’s coalition meeting a decision was made; „We still don’t have a decision. I’m telling you that this whole delay seems strange. To put it another way. I know that during this period, the fact that the price at the pump is higher means that the state is collecting more. And we all know this. But this is cynicism. This is not good governance”, declared Sorin Grindeanu.

He says he would have liked the decision to be made sooner: „The solutions are there. You know them. They have been discussed, from reducing the excise tax to that variable that takes into account various levels of the price per liter.”

The social democrat adds that, all this time, other European countries have taken measures, including reducing VAT.

„This is, I repeat, I have no other diagnosis to make, than cynicism. Cynicism towards Romanians. I have no other characterization or diagnosis,” Grindeanu said.

The Romanian government is analyzing the ways to reduce the excise tax on diesel and is expected to come up with an official decision soon. „The reduction of the excise tax on diesel, in one way or another, is being analyzed. In these hours, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Energy are working and will come up with a solution,” Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan said.