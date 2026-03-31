Prima pagină » English » Grindeanu criticizes Bolojan’s delayed intervention after fuel price hike

Grindeanu criticizes Bolojan’s delayed intervention after fuel price hike

PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu criticized the prime minister on Tuesday regarding the delayed intervention after fuel price hike. "Cynicism towards Romanians", said the social-democratic president.
Grindeanu criticizes Bolojan's delayed intervention after fuel price hike
Petru Mazilu
31 mart. 2026, 13:58, English

Sorin Grindeanu said on Tuesday that Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan presented the coalition, four weeks ago, scenarios to mitigate the shock of price hikes.

The PSD leader says that not even in yesterday’s coalition meeting a decision was made; „We still don’t have a decision. I’m telling you that this whole delay seems strange. To put it another way. I know that during this period, the fact that the price at the pump is higher means that the state is collecting more. And we all know this. But this is cynicism. This is not good governance”, declared Sorin Grindeanu.

He says he would have liked the decision to be made sooner: „The solutions are there. You know them. They have been discussed, from reducing the excise tax to that variable that takes into account various levels of the price per liter.”

The social democrat adds that, all this time, other European countries have taken measures, including reducing VAT.

„This is, I repeat, I have no other diagnosis to make, than cynicism. Cynicism towards Romanians. I have no other characterization or diagnosis,” Grindeanu said.

The Romanian government is analyzing the ways to reduce the excise tax on diesel and is expected to come up with an official decision soon. „The reduction of the excise tax on diesel, in one way or another, is being analyzed. In these hours, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Energy are working and will come up with a solution,” Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan said.

Recomandarea video

BREAKING Coaliția de guvernare a prelungit cu trei luni plafonarea adaosului comercial la alimentele de bază
G4Media
Unde continuă să plouă și unde apare, în sfârșit, soarele. ANM, noi informații pentru Gândul
Gandul
Loredana spune ce s-a întâmplat, de fapt, la Survivor. Ce i-a făcut Alberto: 'Din păcate, e adevărat'
Cancan
FOTO. „Eşti superbă”. Fanii au reacționat când au văzut imaginile cu Tania la plajă
Prosport
Eleva de 15 ani care a împrăștiat în 1987 bilețele cu „Jos Ceaușescu”: „Mi s-a părut că societatea mă minte”. Ofițerii de Securitate care au „urmărit-o informativ”, demascați după 40 de ani
Libertatea
Tichete cadou de Paște 2026. Ce vouchere pot primi angajații și ce sume sunt neimpozabile
CSID
2026: Top 5 mașini ieftine pe GPL disponibile acum în România. Singurii producători de pe piața locală ce oferă GPL din fabrică
Promotor