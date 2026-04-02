Horaţiu Potra’s son and grandson are released from house arrest

The ICCJ rejects, as unfounded, the appeal filed by defendant Horaţiu Potra, who sought to be released from pretrial detention.

At the same time, the court grants the appeals filed by defendants Potra Alexandru Cosmin (Horaţiu Potra’s nephew) and Potra Dorian (Horaţiu Potra’s son) and partially overturns the contested ruling.

Upon reconsideration, the judges ordered the replacement of the house arrest measure imposed on defendants Potra Alexandru Cosmin and Potra Dorian with judicial supervision for a period of 60 days, from April 2, 2026, through May 31, 2026, inclusive.

The two must comply with several obligations during the period of judicial supervision: – to appear before the preliminary chamber judge or the trial court whenever summoned; – to immediately inform the judicial authority that ordered the measure or before which the case is pending regarding a change of residence; – to report to the police authority in whose jurisdiction they reside, namely the Mediaş Municipal Police in the case of both defendants, in accordance with the supervision schedule drawn up by the police authority or whenever summoned.

In addition, Horaţiu Potra’s son and grandson must comply with the following obligations: – not to leave the territory of Romania without the prior approval of the judicial authority; – not to communicate with the other co-defendants (in the case of defendant Potra Alexandru Cosmin, with co-defendants Georgescu Călin, Potra Horaţiu, Potra Dorian, Lup Andrei Florin, Lup Ioan, Hauptman Manfred-Ioan, Borişcă Cristian Sergiu, Comiza Adrian-Inocenţiu, Dragoman Vasile Leonard, Lechinţan Traian, Mureşan Ovidiu Claudiu, Panţa Dan Cristian, Timofti Constantin, Lăpădatu Claudiu Marian, Dărăbanţ Matei, Aniţei Iulian, Goloşoiu Mihail Alex, Apahidean Marius Samuel, Szanto Daniel, Moldovan Dionisie, Lascu Bogdan Florin, and in the case of the defendant Potra Dorian with co-defendants Georgescu Călin, Potra Horaţiu, Potra Alexandru Cosmin, Lup Andrei Florin, Lup Ioan, Hauptman Manfred-Ioan, Borişcă Cristian Sergiu, Comiza Adrian-Inocenţiu, Dragoman Vasile Leonard, Lechinţan Traian, Mureşan Ovidiu Claudiu, Panţa Dan Cristian, Timofti Constantin, Lăpădatu Claudiu Marian, Dărăbanţ Matei, Aniţei Iulian, Goloşoiu Mihail Alex, Apahidean Marius Samuel, Szanto Daniel, Moldovan Dionisie, Lascu Bogdan Florin), as well as the witnesses named in the indictment, namely Jbara Mohamed, Dumitru Alexandrina, Burcea Marin, Ursu Adrian, Grozav Nicolae Alexandru, Luca Daniel Cosmin, Stoian Emil Ovidiu, Bagameri Ferenc Norbert, Bagameri Erik Robert, Rus Traian Augustin, Velcherean Răzvan Marcel, Lup Florina Gabriela, Doroga Dorel Cristian, Bădeancă Darius Florin, Bîlu Bogdan Andrei, Prisăcariu Adrian Cosmin, Costea Nicolae, Pop Ioan Emil, Gligor Adrian Antonio, Vasiu Darius Ovidiu, Roşca Adrian Sebastian, Sechila Eugen Ionuţ.

Dorian Potra and Alexandru Cosmin Potra are required to wear an electronic monitoring device at all times and are prohibited from possessing, using, or carrying weapons.

By the same decision, the court revokes the preventive measure of judicial supervision ordered against the defendants Hauptman Manfred – Ioan, Panţa Dan Cristian, Lăpădatu Claudiu Marian, Moldovan Dionisie, and Lascu Bogdan Florin.

The court’s decision is final.