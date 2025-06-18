Hurezeanu: There is a chance to find out by the end of the year if Romania can re-enter Visa Waiver

Regarding the measures that Romania needs to implement, the minister stated, „We must meet the expectations of the American authorities; the main criteria for accession were met last year.”

Hurezeanu acknowledged that there have been various explanations and unexpected developments during this process but emphasized, „We know what the American expectations are.”

The minister announced, „By the end of the American financial year, which is in autumn this year, we will likely have more answers.”

When asked about the specific issues that need to be addressed, he responded, „The basic criteria that we previously mentioned, which caused some confusion, are now back in force.” He specified that this relates to the number of visa applications refused, and „all those criteria are once again valid.”

He highlighted the significance of a series of discussions taking place this week involving representatives from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the European Commission, and the Romanian Ministry of the Interior.

When asked if there is a possibility that Romania could be included in the Visa Waiver Programme by the end of the year, Hurezeanu replied, „There is a chance that we will find out by the end of this year whether Romania can meet U.S. expectations, given the improvement in the Romanian political climate and bilateral relations, which could allow us to join the Visa Waiver Programme.”

Romania was included in the Visa Waiver Programme in January 2025 but was subsequently excluded in May 2025.